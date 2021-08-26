Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $19.40 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) will post sales of $19.40 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Boeing’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.13 billion and the lowest is $18.94 billion. The Boeing posted sales of $14.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Boeing will report full year sales of $76.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $70.91 billion to $80.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $92.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $90.47 billion to $93.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Boeing.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. boosted their target price on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.59.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in The Boeing by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,805 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in The Boeing by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,259 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in The Boeing by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 58,507 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $14,903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in The Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at $2,471,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in The Boeing by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 29,331 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. 50.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BA stock traded down $4.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $216.50. 8,290,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,666,935. The company has a market capitalization of $126.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $229.92. The Boeing has a twelve month low of $141.58 and a twelve month high of $278.57.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

