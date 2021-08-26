Jeffrey David Sherman Sells 1,750 Shares of Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Stock

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) insider Jeffrey David Sherman sold 1,750 shares of Preferred Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $20,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of APTS stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $11.95. The stock had a trading volume of 305,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.15. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $12.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.67.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.13. Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 0.90% and a net margin of 2.73%. Equities analysts forecast that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 65.42%.

APTS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 444,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 49,847 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. 47.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

