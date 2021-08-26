Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 2,241 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 7.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,241 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 17.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,573,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,350 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 153.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,394,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,991,000 after buying an additional 843,500 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1,301.2% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 8,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $209.08. 141,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,627. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $149.63 and a one year high of $210.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $204.43.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

