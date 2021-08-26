Insider Selling: Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Director Leslie A. Dach sold 10,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total value of $446,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Leslie A. Dach also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sunrun alerts:

On Wednesday, June 16th, Leslie A. Dach sold 10,927 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total value of $487,016.39.

NASDAQ RUN traded down $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $44.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,341,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,249,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.65. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.42 and a 1-year high of $100.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.24 and a beta of 2.11.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.18). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $401.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.36 million. Analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RUN shares. TheStreet upgraded Sunrun from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Sunrun from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Guggenheim began coverage on Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Sunrun from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Sunrun in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sunrun presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 2nd quarter worth $331,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 2nd quarter worth $7,155,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 1,999.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 490,513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,360,000 after buying an additional 467,153 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,592,845 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $311,969,000 after buying an additional 1,298,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 472.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 280,288 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,925,000 after buying an additional 231,288 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

See Also: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.