Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $7.83 Million Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $7,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Marriott International by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 56.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.07.

MAR traded down $3.23 on Thursday, reaching $133.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,519,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,317,876. The firm has a market cap of $43.53 billion, a PE ratio of 126.10 and a beta of 1.88. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.92 and a 1 year high of $159.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.49.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 83.60% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

