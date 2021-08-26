Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Takes Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 201,934 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,802,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI owned approximately 0.08% of BorgWarner at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in BorgWarner by 19.9% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.36.

Shares of BWA traded down $0.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.53. 1,563,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,129,325. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.30 and a twelve month high of $55.55. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.69.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.28. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.64%.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 4,500 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $248,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 127,977 shares in the company, valued at $7,066,889.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

