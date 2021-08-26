Americana Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Americana Partners LLC cut its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,012 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 70.1% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 40.0% in the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $147.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,797,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,357,888. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.83. The company has a market cap of $412.90 billion, a PE ratio of 41.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Walmart from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.50.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 956,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.22, for a total value of $136,021,199.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,507,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,323,175.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 254,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $38,441,871.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,272,669 shares of company stock worth $3,527,274,065. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.