Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,773 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Stryker were worth $10,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 50.4% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 69.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SYK. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Stryker from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Stryker from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays began coverage on Stryker in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities raised Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $248.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Stryker from $303.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.70.

Stryker stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $271.15. 1,016,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,182,741. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $263.00. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $188.47 and a 1 year high of $275.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

