Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $11.27 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 145.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 222,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,547 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $11,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000.

BATS:JPST traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $50.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,395,115 shares. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.72.

