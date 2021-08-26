Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Great Elm Capital Corp. is a diversified investment company. Its business line consists of investment management, financial products and merchant banking. Great Elm Capital Corp. is based in Baltimore, Maryland. “

Shares of Great Elm Capital stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $3.49. The company had a trading volume of 145,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,285. The company has a market capitalization of $82.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 2.04. Great Elm Capital has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $5.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.40.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 million. Great Elm Capital had a net margin of 56.42% and a return on equity of 8.89%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Great Elm Capital will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Great Elm Capital by 51.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 419,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 141,970 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in Great Elm Capital by 12.5% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 316,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 35,199 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Great Elm Capital by 14.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 130,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 16,646 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Great Elm Capital during the first quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new stake in Great Elm Capital during the second quarter worth $237,000. 14.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Great Elm Capital

Great Elm Capital Corporation is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It typically makes equity investments between $3 million and $10 million in companies with revenues between $3 million and $75 million.

