Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $434.03 Million

Equities analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) will report sales of $434.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $412.20 million and the highest is $456.42 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical reported sales of $476.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will report full year sales of $1.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $2.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 3.34%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.62 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.89.

BMRN traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.82. 1,004,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,092,203. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $71.35 and a 1 year high of $92.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.51.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 14,102,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,176,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,789 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,233,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $470,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,040 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,071,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $423,150,000 after purchasing an additional 67,333 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,755,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $313,348,000 after purchasing an additional 847,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,684,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,923 shares in the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

