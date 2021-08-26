$90.75 Million in Sales Expected for Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) will report sales of $90.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Appian’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $90.60 million to $90.90 million. Appian posted sales of $77.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Appian will report full-year sales of $355.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $354.33 million to $356.78 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $417.13 million, with estimates ranging from $407.50 million to $422.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Appian.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Appian had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.74 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on APPN shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist lowered their target price on Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie upgraded Appian from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Appian has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

In other Appian news, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 9,563 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $1,344,844.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 126,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,830,196.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total value of $796,323.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,687.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 80.4% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Appian in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Appian in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Appian in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Appian by 46.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 38.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ APPN traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $103.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,147. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.73 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.64. Appian has a twelve month low of $54.53 and a twelve month high of $260.00.

About Appian

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

