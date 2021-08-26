bitCNY 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.14 Million (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 26th. In the last seven days, bitCNY has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One bitCNY coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000327 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. bitCNY has a market capitalization of $4.37 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00052438 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.06 or 0.00120727 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.48 or 0.00153340 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003437 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,581.33 or 1.00663878 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $488.17 or 0.01032781 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,145.45 or 0.06654571 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

bitCNY Profile

bitCNY was first traded on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

Buying and Selling bitCNY

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

