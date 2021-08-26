Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $14.67 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI reduced its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $14,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 89,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,736,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 458,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,699,000 after buying an additional 131,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 202,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.94, for a total value of $47,077,639.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,251,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,449,038,586.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,284,132 shares of company stock worth $313,806,792 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.47.

NYSE:LLY traded down $2.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $261.32. 1,726,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,606,217. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $275.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $245.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.61 billion, a PE ratio of 39.18, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.26.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

