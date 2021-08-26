Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.72 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.93 billion.Wabash National also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.720-$0.720 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Wabash National from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wabash National from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Wabash National from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Wabash National from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.50.

WNC traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $15.08. The company had a trading volume of 305,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,562. The stock has a market cap of $754.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 1.84. Wabash National has a 1 year low of $10.87 and a 1 year high of $20.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Wabash National had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 6.13%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wabash National will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 213.33%.

In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $29,541.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,009 shares in the company, valued at $6,387,874.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Wabash National by 12.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after buying an additional 32,340 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Wabash National by 64.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 45,623 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Wabash National by 128.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

