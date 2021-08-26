Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Acquired by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $12,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,626,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,571,523,000 after purchasing an additional 51,976 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,029,084,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,838,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,534,000 after acquiring an additional 78,293 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,221,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,737,000 after acquiring an additional 627,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 2,828,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,201,000 after acquiring an additional 435,035 shares in the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DG traded down $8.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $225.90. 5,956,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,116,758. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $226.22. The stock has a market cap of $53.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.54. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $173.50 and a one year high of $239.35.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

Several brokerages recently commented on DG. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$245.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday. OTR Global downgraded shares of Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.59.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

