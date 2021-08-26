Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Raises Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 375,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 116,886 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 1.7% of Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $38,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 197.6% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 8,733 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 153,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,086,000 after buying an additional 22,926 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,080,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,652,000 after buying an additional 203,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,463,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,264,000 after buying an additional 17,429 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $105.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,888,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,370,664. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $75.46 and a 12-month high of $107.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.96.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

