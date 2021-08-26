ROCKI Price Down 9.6% This Week (ROCKI)

ROCKI (CURRENCY:ROCKI) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. ROCKI has a total market capitalization of $6.12 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of ROCKI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ROCKI coin can now be purchased for about $0.76 or 0.00001597 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ROCKI has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00052008 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.99 or 0.00121935 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.98 or 0.00153439 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003452 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,456.77 or 0.99781586 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $488.64 or 0.01027399 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,157.99 or 0.06639923 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ROCKI Profile

ROCKI’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,057,237 coins. The official message board for ROCKI is medium.com/rockiapp . ROCKI’s official Twitter account is @rockiapp . ROCKI’s official website is rocki.app

Buying and Selling ROCKI

