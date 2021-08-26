$185.50 Million in Sales Expected for Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) to post sales of $185.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Avanos Medical’s earnings. Avanos Medical reported sales of $185.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avanos Medical will report full-year sales of $743.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $742.09 million to $745.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $780.22 million, with estimates ranging from $775.17 million to $786.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Avanos Medical.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.56 million. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 3.52%. Avanos Medical’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS.

AVNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Avanos Medical from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Avanos Medical from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Stephens cut Avanos Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

NYSE AVNS traded down $0.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.25. 377,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,967. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 1,075.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Avanos Medical has a fifty-two week low of $30.98 and a fifty-two week high of $53.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Avanos Medical during the first quarter worth $35,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the first quarter worth $28,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the first quarter worth $37,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the first quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

