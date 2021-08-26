Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.450-$2.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.90 billion-$3.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.74 billion.

Shares of NYSE:MTOR traded down $0.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,252. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Meritor has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $33.56.

Get Meritor alerts:

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.48 million. Meritor had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Meritor will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on MTOR shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Meritor in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Meritor from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Meritor from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meritor from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Meritor from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.14.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Trailer and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.