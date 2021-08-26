Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.450-$2.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.90 billion-$3.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.74 billion.
Shares of NYSE:MTOR traded down $0.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,252. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Meritor has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $33.56.
Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.48 million. Meritor had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Meritor will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.
Meritor Company Profile
Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Trailer and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.
