$3.70 Million in Sales Expected for uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) to announce sales of $3.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for uniQure’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $9.00 million. uniQure reported sales of $1.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 106.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that uniQure will report full year sales of $483.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $464.00 million to $565.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $127.33 million, with estimates ranging from $14.00 million to $286.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for uniQure.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $8.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $5.54. uniQure had a net margin of 60.66% and a return on equity of 90.98%. The company had revenue of $463.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.65 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of uniQure in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of uniQure in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of uniQure from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. uniQure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.95.

Shares of QURE stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.43. 250,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,227. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.99. uniQure has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $52.19. The company has a current ratio of 15.06, a quick ratio of 15.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.22.

In other news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $27,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total transaction of $212,580.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 74,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,652,679.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,450 shares of company stock valued at $696,149 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QURE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in uniQure by 291.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,909,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,340,000 after buying an additional 1,421,430 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in uniQure by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,466,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,394,000 after buying an additional 98,261 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in uniQure by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 727,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,409,000 after buying an additional 20,857 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in uniQure by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 697,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,499,000 after buying an additional 45,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in uniQure by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 391,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,054,000 after buying an additional 25,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

