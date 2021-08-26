Mercury Hits Market Capitalization of $1.28 Million (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 26th. Over the last week, Mercury has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar. Mercury has a total market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $2,107.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mercury coin can now be purchased for $0.0128 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Mercury

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Mercury’s official website is gojupiter.tech . Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mercury is a crypto asset issued on the Waves Platform blockchain. MER is a provenance token, allowing cross-chain time-stamping from the permissioned Jupiter blockchain to Waves, allowing Jupiter blockhashes to be time-stamped on the Waves blockchain by including them on Waves transactions (using Mercury to pay transaction fees). “

Mercury Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mercury should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mercury using one of the exchanges listed above.

