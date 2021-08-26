Reef 24 Hour Volume Hits $98.33 Million (REEF)

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 26th. One Reef coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0227 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Reef has a market cap of $308.70 million and approximately $98.33 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Reef has traded up 8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $79.37 or 0.00167285 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00052244 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002937 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00013830 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00053383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $355.01 or 0.00748218 BTC.

Reef Coin Profile

Reef (CRYPTO:REEF) is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 15,934,019,762 coins and its circulating supply is 13,618,078,968 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

Buying and Selling Reef

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reef should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Reef using one of the exchanges listed above.

