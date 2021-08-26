The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.12 Million

Analysts expect that The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) will report $20.12 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for The ExOne’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.00 million and the highest is $20.90 million. The ExOne posted sales of $17.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The ExOne will report full-year sales of $73.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $71.00 million to $74.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $87.40 million, with estimates ranging from $81.90 million to $92.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The ExOne.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25). The ExOne had a negative net margin of 28.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.11%.

XONE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $25.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The ExOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $25.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of The ExOne from $44.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.92.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XONE. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of The ExOne during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The ExOne during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The ExOne during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of The ExOne by 168.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of The ExOne by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The ExOne stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,195. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.82. The company has a market capitalization of $535.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 1.29. The ExOne has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $66.48.

The ExOne Company Profile

The ExOne Co engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of three-dimensional (3D) printing machines. It offers 3D printing solutions to industrial customers in the aerospace, automotive, heavy equipment, energy, and oil and gas industries. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in North Huntingdon, PA.

