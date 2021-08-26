Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVST shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Envista from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Envista from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other Envista news, SVP Jeffrey Kappler sold 1,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $72,114.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Mark E. Nance sold 14,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $628,285.15. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 34,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,512,104.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,192 shares of company stock worth $1,750,670. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Envista during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Envista during the first quarter worth $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envista in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envista in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Envista by 63.9% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Envista stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,438,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875,201. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.12. Envista has a 12 month low of $22.51 and a 12 month high of $46.52.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Envista had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $740.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.75 million. Analysts forecast that Envista will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

