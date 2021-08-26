Waterfront Wealth Inc. Raises Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 5.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,006 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Lear were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LEA. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 12.2% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,629 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the first quarter worth about $2,954,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 19.2% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 67.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,693 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 7,553 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 209.5% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 7,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEA traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $160.25. 486,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.41. Lear Co. has a 12-month low of $103.35 and a 12-month high of $204.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $169.40.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). Lear had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.76%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $198.00 to $228.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Lear from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Lear from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Lear from $217.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lear from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.71.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

