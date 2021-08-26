Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Posts Earnings Results

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $2.00, RTT News reports. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of ULTA traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $388.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,941,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,185. The company has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $347.99. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $200.50 and a 52-week high of $414.98.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $395.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $399.14.

In other news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total transaction of $196,528.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 92,821 shares of company stock valued at $30,405,297 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

