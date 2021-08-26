Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($1.39)-($1.31) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($1.34). The company issued revenue guidance of $252.0-256.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $250.96 million.Domo also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-1.390-$-1.310 EPS.

DOMO stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $97.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 537,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,967. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.40. Domo has a 1 year low of $31.01 and a 1 year high of $98.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.58 and a beta of 2.97.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $60.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.65) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Domo will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

DOMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Domo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Domo from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Domo from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen restated a buy rating and set a C$100.00 price target on shares of Domo in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.00.

In other Domo news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $356,592.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dana L. Evan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total value of $78,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,315.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,082 shares of company stock worth $1,039,850. 14.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Domo stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 842,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,976 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.66% of Domo worth $68,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 58.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

