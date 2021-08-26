Waterfront Wealth Inc. Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. decreased its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 117,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 49,994 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HMHC. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,659,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,226,000 after purchasing an additional 27,561 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,896,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,792,000 after purchasing an additional 318,337 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,104,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,752,000 after purchasing an additional 140,923 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,174,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,431 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 172.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,928,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485,842 shares during the period. 74.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HMHC traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.44. 744,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,408,191. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.35. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $14.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.24. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 85.11% and a net margin of 6.79%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co engages in the provision of pre-K-12 education solutions, delivering content, technology, services, and media. It operates through the following segments: Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms and services.

