Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Shares Bought by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the quarter. Atlas Air Worldwide accounts for 1.0% of Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Waterfront Wealth Inc. owned about 0.10% of Atlas Air Worldwide worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AAWW shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Atlas Air Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.20.

Shares of NASDAQ AAWW traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.22. 266,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,174. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.22 and a 1-year high of $78.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.32.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.73. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $990.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 15.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

