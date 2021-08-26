Comparing Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) and Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF)

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) and Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Urstadt Biddle Properties and Charter Hall Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Urstadt Biddle Properties 0 2 2 0 2.50 Charter Hall Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Urstadt Biddle Properties presently has a consensus target price of $18.50, indicating a potential downside of 1.23%. Given Urstadt Biddle Properties’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Urstadt Biddle Properties is more favorable than Charter Hall Group.

Profitability

This table compares Urstadt Biddle Properties and Charter Hall Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urstadt Biddle Properties 18.25% 6.79% 2.32% Charter Hall Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.6% of Urstadt Biddle Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of Urstadt Biddle Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Urstadt Biddle Properties and Charter Hall Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urstadt Biddle Properties $126.75 million 5.95 $22.18 million $1.19 15.74 Charter Hall Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Urstadt Biddle Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Charter Hall Group.

Summary

Urstadt Biddle Properties beats Charter Hall Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

Charter Hall Group Company Profile

With over 30 years' experience in property investment and funds management, we're one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups. We use our property expertise to access, deploy, manage and invest equity across our core sectors Â- office, retail, industrial & logistics and social infrastructure. Operating with prudence, we've carefully curated a $41.8 billion plus diverse portfolio of over 1100 high quality, long leased properties. Partnership and financial discipline are at the heart of our approach. Acting in the best interest of customers and communities, we combine insight and inventiveness to unlock hidden value. Taking a long term view, our $6.8 billion development pipeline delivers sustainable, technologically enabled projects for our customers. The impacts of what we do are far-reaching. From helping businesses succeed by supporting their evolving workplace needs, to providing investors with superior returns for a better retirement, we're powered by the drive to go further.

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.