API3 (API3) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $8.98 Million

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 26th. Over the last seven days, API3 has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. API3 has a total market cap of $56.31 million and approximately $8.98 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One API3 coin can now be purchased for $4.07 or 0.00008705 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get API3 alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00052200 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002946 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00013890 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00053498 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $356.00 or 0.00749953 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.61 or 0.00098198 BTC.

API3 Coin Profile

API3 (API3) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 coins. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO . API3’s official website is api3.org . API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “

API3 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade API3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy API3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “API3USD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for API3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for API3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.