Nevada Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nevada Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 86,100 shares, a decrease of 91.1% from the July 29th total of 967,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,045,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Nevada Copper stock remained flat at $$0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 904,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,936. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.14. Nevada Copper has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $1.00.
About Nevada Copper
Read More: What is basic economics?
Receive News & Ratings for Nevada Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevada Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.