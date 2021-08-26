Nevada Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nevada Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 86,100 shares, a decrease of 91.1% from the July 29th total of 967,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,045,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Nevada Copper stock remained flat at $$0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 904,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,936. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.14. Nevada Copper has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $1.00.

About Nevada Copper

Nevada Copper Corp. operates as an exploration company. The firm engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of copper and other mineral properties. It focuses on the development of Pumpkin Hollow project. The company was founded by Brian P. Kirwin and Giulio T. Bonifacio on June 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

