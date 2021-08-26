Waterfront Wealth Inc. Sells 5,187 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. decreased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,187 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF makes up about 1.8% of Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Waterfront Wealth Inc. owned 0.06% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $3,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moller Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 249,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 569,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,949,000 after acquiring an additional 19,590 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,600,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,367,000 after acquiring an additional 185,110 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 35.3% in the first quarter. Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. now owns 455,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,606,000 after acquiring an additional 118,656 shares during the period.

Shares of FNDF stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.89. 697,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 730,710. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.17. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $23.68 and a 52-week high of $34.94.

