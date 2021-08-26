Waterfront Wealth Inc. Reduces Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 996 shares during the period. Cerner makes up about 1.1% of Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,982,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,628,000 after acquiring an additional 886,053 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 10,172,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,173,000 after acquiring an additional 914,157 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,660,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,262,000 after acquiring an additional 868,561 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,360,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,704,000 after acquiring an additional 26,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 1st quarter valued at $138,894,000. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,540,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,490,787. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.06. The firm has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $66.75 and a 1-year high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Cerner had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Cerner’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cerner news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $561,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,570.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $796,123.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,739 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,398. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CERN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.90.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

