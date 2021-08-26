Genting Malaysia Berhad (OTCMKTS:GMALY) Cut to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Genting Malaysia Berhad (OTCMKTS:GMALY) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS GMALY remained flat at $$17.00 during trading on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.38. Genting Malaysia Berhad has a 12 month low of $12.01 and a 12 month high of $17.00.
About Genting Malaysia Berhad
Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not
Receive News & Ratings for Genting Malaysia Berhad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genting Malaysia Berhad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.