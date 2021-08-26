Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.21)-($0.20) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.03). The company issued revenue guidance of $103.2-104.2 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $83.41 million.Bill.com also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.920-$-0.880 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BILL. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Bill.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Bill.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Bill.com from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bill.com presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $181.00.

NYSE BILL traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $219.05. 942,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,255,295. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of -267.13 and a beta of 2.39. Bill.com has a 12-month low of $82.19 and a 12-month high of $222.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.39.

In related news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total transaction of $69,621.12. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 7,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.06, for a total value of $1,543,715.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 186,583 shares of company stock valued at $33,937,175 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bill.com stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 538.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 378,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319,329 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.40% of Bill.com worth $69,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

