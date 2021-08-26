1,393,017 Shares in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Acquired by ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda.

ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,393,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $216,670,000. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN makes up 18.7% of ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMJ. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 294.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 17,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $2,691,159.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 512,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,276,613.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.30. 372,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,473. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a twelve month low of $10.25 and a twelve month high of $21.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.58.

