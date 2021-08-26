Americana Partners LLC Takes $337,000 Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 889 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

GS traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $412.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,070,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,895,783. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $380.27. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.52 and a 1 year high of $420.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.26 EPS. Analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 14.60%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.82.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

