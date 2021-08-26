Americana Partners LLC Has $300,000 Stock Position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Americana Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FXI. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 527.9% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,722,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,333,000 after buying an additional 1,447,938 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 386.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 33,461 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 51.9% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 90.0% during the first quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 26,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 12,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $5,503,000.

Shares of FXI stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.82. 23,258,734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,250,576. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.82. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $38.24 and a 12 month high of $54.53.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

