Symrise AG (FRA:SY1) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Symrise AG (FRA:SY1) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €116.93 ($137.57).

SY1 has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €113.00 ($132.94) price objective on Symrise in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on Symrise in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €109.00 ($128.24) price target on Symrise in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €128.00 ($150.59) price target on Symrise in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Get Symrise alerts:

Shares of SY1 stock traded down €0.50 ($0.59) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €122.70 ($144.35). The stock had a trading volume of 135,725 shares. Symrise has a twelve month low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a twelve month high of €73.48 ($86.45). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €121.58.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

Featured Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.