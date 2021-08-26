Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $229.56.

ECL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

NYSE:ECL traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $223.02. 560,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 999,841. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $215.25. Ecolab has a 12 month low of $181.25 and a 12 month high of $230.00. The company has a market capitalization of $63.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.76%.

In other Ecolab news, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total value of $609,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,575.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 20,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total transaction of $4,470,951.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,836,261.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,924 shares of company stock valued at $7,265,028 over the last 90 days. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,588,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Ecolab by 867.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 212,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,795,000 after acquiring an additional 190,655 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the second quarter valued at about $625,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 4.3% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Pantheon Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 11.4% during the second quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 7,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. 65.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

