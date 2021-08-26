Wing Finance Price Hits $23.35 on Major Exchanges (WING)

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 26th. Wing Finance has a market cap of $44.17 million and approximately $8.33 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wing Finance coin can currently be bought for about $23.35 or 0.00050110 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wing Finance has traded 1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00050483 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.16 or 0.00118385 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.36 or 0.00153149 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003438 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,582.25 or 0.99967517 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $470.74 or 0.01010237 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,098.98 or 0.06650553 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wing Finance Profile

Wing Finance’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 3,016,719 coins and its circulating supply is 1,891,719 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Buying and Selling Wing Finance

