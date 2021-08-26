Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 94.3% from the July 29th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

JEMD traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.99. The stock had a trading volume of 45,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,282. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.13. Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has a 1 year low of $6.89 and a 1 year high of $8.43.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0305 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEMD. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 6.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 37.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 9,143 shares in the last quarter.

