Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 94.3% from the July 29th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
JEMD traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.99. The stock had a trading volume of 45,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,282. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.13. Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has a 1 year low of $6.89 and a 1 year high of $8.43.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0305 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.
