DNA Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DNAX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

DNA Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DNAX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 92.9% from the July 29th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of DNAX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.31. 2,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,050. DNA Brands has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $3.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.31.
About DNA Brands
