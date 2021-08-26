Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $129.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.68% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Exponent, Inc., is a multidisciplinary organization of scientists, physicians, engineers and business consultants performing in-depth scientific research and analysis in over 90 technical disciplines. The company is an engineering and scientific consulting firm providing solutions to complex problems. The firm has been best known for analyzing accidents and failures to determine their causes, but in recent years it has become more active in assisting clients with human health, environmental and engineering issues associated with new products to help prevent problems in the future. The Company serves clients in the automotive, aviation, chemical, construction, consumer products, energy, government, health, insurance, manufacturing, technology and other sectors. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist raised their target price on shares of Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of Exponent stock traded down $1.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $113.48. 121,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,667. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.08. Exponent has a 52-week low of $68.42 and a 52-week high of $117.67. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 62.70 and a beta of 0.36.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Exponent had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 26.17%. As a group, analysts forecast that Exponent will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Steven J. Murray sold 6,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total value of $737,628.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total transaction of $806,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,828 shares of company stock valued at $5,396,399 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Exponent by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 185,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Exponent by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 526,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,989,000 after acquiring an additional 29,823 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Exponent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Exponent by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 63,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after acquiring an additional 20,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Exponent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $507,000. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

