Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Bought by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 28.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 45.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total transaction of $4,017,358.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total value of $35,434,610.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 297,241 shares of company stock valued at $48,159,559 in the last three months. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COF traded down $2.30 on Thursday, reaching $171.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,863,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,142,791. The firm has a market cap of $76.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.76. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $66.14 and a 1 year high of $177.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $162.21.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $2.93. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.21) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.45%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.27.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

