SWYFT Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4,989.00 (SWYFTT)

SWYFT (CURRENCY:SWYFTT) traded 27.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. SWYFT has a total market capitalization of $12,959.43 and approximately $4,989.00 worth of SWYFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SWYFT has traded down 26.9% against the U.S. dollar. One SWYFT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00051747 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002915 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00013645 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00052811 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $345.49 or 0.00742909 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.24 or 0.00097275 BTC.

About SWYFT

SWYFT (SWYFTT) is a coin. SWYFT’s total supply is 750,000 coins and its circulating supply is 706,940 coins. SWYFT’s official message board is medium.com/swyft-network . SWYFT’s official website is swyft.network . The Reddit community for SWYFT is https://reddit.com/r/SwyftNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SWYFT’s official Twitter account is @OfficialSwyft and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swyft was formed on November 20th, 2018, looking to solve the most common problems facing cryptocurrency adoption across the globe. Its vision is to not only enhance the user experience with any ability to earn a passive income but to also create the most compelling cryptocurrency ecosystem of the 21st century by driving the world's transition to a digital currency economy. This will be delivered through DApp (smart contract) design, payment gateways via platform modules and marketplace deployment. “

SWYFT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SWYFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SWYFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SWYFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

