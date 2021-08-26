The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.620-$0.640 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $538 million-$543 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $556.43 million.The GEO Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.510-$2.570 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on GEO. Wedbush began coverage on The GEO Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised The GEO Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The GEO Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of GEO stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $7.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,080,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,636,115. The stock has a market capitalization of $931.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The GEO Group has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $11.95.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $565.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.18 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The GEO Group will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The GEO Group stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,462 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

