Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 26th, 2021

Brokerages expect Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Performance Food Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the highest is $0.48. Performance Food Group reported earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Performance Food Group will report full year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $3.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Performance Food Group.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The food distribution company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 0.13%. Performance Food Group’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.86) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PFGC shares. BTIG Research cut Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James cut Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.30.

NYSE PFGC traded up $0.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.46. 2,208,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,216,310. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 157.52 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.69 and a fifty-two week high of $59.89.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the first quarter worth $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the second quarter worth $55,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 310.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,585 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 14.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,861 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the first quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Performance Food Group (PFGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.