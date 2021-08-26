Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Brokerages expect Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Performance Food Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the highest is $0.48. Performance Food Group reported earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Performance Food Group will report full year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $3.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Performance Food Group.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The food distribution company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 0.13%. Performance Food Group’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.86) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PFGC shares. BTIG Research cut Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James cut Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.30.

NYSE PFGC traded up $0.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.46. 2,208,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,216,310. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 157.52 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.69 and a fifty-two week high of $59.89.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the first quarter worth $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the second quarter worth $55,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 310.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,585 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 14.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,861 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the first quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Performance Food Group (PFGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.